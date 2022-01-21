Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.17

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 13233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $7,148,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

