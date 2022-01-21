Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,394,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.