Citigroup Inc. Sells 219,368 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

