Citigroup Inc. Sells 473,854 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

