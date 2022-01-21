Citigroup Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $4.50

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

