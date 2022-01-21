Citigroup Raises Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $15.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

