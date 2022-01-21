Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head to Head Comparison

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.50 $4.44 million $1.63 16.12 Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.73 8.09

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

