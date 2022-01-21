Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $178.95 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civic has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

