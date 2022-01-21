Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,284,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

