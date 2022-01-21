Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

