Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,264.00

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,264 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,266 ($17.27), with a volume of 467162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($18.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.19) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.20) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,565.71 ($21.36).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,373.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,474.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

