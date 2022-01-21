Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.82.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

