Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

KOF opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

