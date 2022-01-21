Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

