Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 56,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical volume of 4,115 call options.

NYSE CL opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

