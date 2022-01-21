Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

