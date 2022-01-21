Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $35.93. 9,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.