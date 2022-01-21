Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 149.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,023 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

