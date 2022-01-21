Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

CMA opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. Comerica has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 147.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

