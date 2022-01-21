Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.14.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.