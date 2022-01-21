Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

