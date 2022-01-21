Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,902 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,940 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $76,600. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

