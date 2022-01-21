Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.18 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $131.50 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

