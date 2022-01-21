Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock opened at $277.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.