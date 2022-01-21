Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $257.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

