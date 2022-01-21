Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.2%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.45 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 6,646,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,416,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period.

