Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

