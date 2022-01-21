Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 76,896 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65,152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

