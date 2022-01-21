Compound Price Tops $151.77 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $151.77 or 0.00392788 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $962.19 million and $88.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,339,980 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

