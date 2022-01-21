Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 8.9%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.01 ($0.07). 76,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 45,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.79.

Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.