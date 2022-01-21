CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

COP opened at €61.20 ($69.55) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €67.86 and a 200 day moving average of €71.44. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.63.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

