Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $172.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

