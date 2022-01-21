Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of CLEV opened at $1.60 on Friday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

