Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 152,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,354 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.