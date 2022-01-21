Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 47,528 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.

NYSE ECL opened at $213.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.