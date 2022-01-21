Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

