Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 645.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 65.8% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.16. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,797.76, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

