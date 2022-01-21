Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,493,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 52.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

