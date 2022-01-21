Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

