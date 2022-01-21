ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski Sells 54,094 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $233,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10.

WISH opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

