Contrasting Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) & Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corus Entertainment and Vistas Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment 10.83% 15.10% 4.58% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Vistas Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.22 billion 0.71 $136.09 million $0.65 6.37 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Corus Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

