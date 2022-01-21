Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.09. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 16,063 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $139,020. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

