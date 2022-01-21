CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.09. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.