Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) Major Shareholder Buys $334,287,263.67 in Stock

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) major shareholder Ashanti Ltd Anglogold bought 102,228,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $334,287,263.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KOR opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.