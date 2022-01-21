Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) Major Shareholder Buys $334,287,263.67 in Stock

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) major shareholder Ashanti Ltd Anglogold bought 102,228,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $334,287,263.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.