Creative Planning Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

