Creative Planning Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.