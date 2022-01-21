Creative Planning Has $1.78 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

