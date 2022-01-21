Creative Planning Sells 4,359 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 82,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

