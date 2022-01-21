Creative Planning Sells 856 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avery Dennison by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Avery Dennison by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

