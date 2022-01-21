Creative Planning Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

